BBMP spends whopping Rs 23 crore on revamping roads upon PM Modi's visit to Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Bengaluru’s civic body) spent a whopping Rs 23 crore to revamp roads that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken during his one-day visit to the IT City.

Ahead of the PM's visit, all potholes were cleared, while roads and surrounding areas were kept spic and span.

The PM, upon his visit, laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several projects worth Rs 33,000 crore in Bengaluru.

Apart from the roads, the PM’s announcement of Rs 33,000 crore in developing infrastructure is bound to reap rich political dividends as the state is heading for a series of elections.

With BBMP elections expected in September- October, and the 2023 Assembly polls less than a year away, Modi’s visit after a gap of one and a half has given the ruling BJP new energy.

The visit has also helped in keeping the party’s rank and file united.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi led the Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru. Speaking at the event, he said, “Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world.”

He also joined participants in practising various asanas at the sprawling Mysuru Palace Grounds.

