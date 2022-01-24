Karnataka: Humiliated farmer brings Rs 10 lakh within an hour after being turned away by salesman over buying SUV

A farmer in Tumakuru, Karnataka who went to a showroom to purchase a Bolero pick-up truck was insulted by the salesman who said that he could barely afford a car. The farmer challenged him and returned with the money in an hour, in a incident straight out of Bollywood movies. The salesman apologised, NDTV reported.

Videos of the incident, that took place at a Mahindra showroom in Tumakuru on Friday, have been widely circulated on social media and even marked on Twitter to Anand Mahindra.

The farmer, Kempegowda, had gone to buy a Bolero pick-up when the salesman allegedly told him off with a rude tone and asked him to leave.

The car is worth ₹ 10 lakh, the salesman said, and "you probably don't even have ₹ 10 in your pocket". He humiliated Kempegowda because of his appearance, the farmer and his friends allege.

An argument took place and Kempegowda challenged the salesman to arrange the delivery of the SUV the same day if he arranged the money within an hour.

He returned with cash. The shocked sales executive, of course, could not arrange an instant delivery - the waitlist is usually long. It would not take less than four days to deliver his car.

Enraged, Kempegowda and his friends demanded an apology and more heated argument broke out, until the police stepped in and stopped the fight.

The sales executive finally apologised to Kempegowda. "I don't want to buy a car from your showroom," the farmer said, walking off with his ₹ 10 lakh.

