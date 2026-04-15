Karnataka Horror: Father Murders Child After Doubting Wife’s Fidelity | X / hate detector

Bengaluru: Suspicious over his wife and being chided by his friends over resemblance of his son, a father threw his six-year-old son to Krishna river in Vijayapura district, near Karnataka - Maharashtra border.

Though the incident had taken place March 16, the incident came to light only on Tuesday, when the father Mallikarjun Arakeri went absconding after his wife asked to bring their son home for birthday.

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Mallikarjun Arakeri of Nagatana in Vijayapura district was suspicious about his wife Bhagyashree's fidelity and always quarrelled that his son Siddarth was not born to them. Learning this, his friends started chiding him that his son did not resemble him. This increased his suspicion over his wife's fidelity.

On March 16, Mallikarjun took his son with him in pretext of admitting him to a residential school at Sindagi, neighbouring taluk, so that the son could get better coaching. Instead, Mallikarjun took his son to Maharashtra border and threw him to Krishna river and returned home.

On April 1, Bhagyashree started pestering Mallikarjun to bring Siddarth home, so that they could celebrate their son's birthday. After making some excuses for a couple of days, Mallikarjun went absconding from home.

Growing suspicious, Bhagyashree went and inquired at the residential school in Sidagi over her son. When she realised that her son was not studying in Sindagi, she lodged a complaint with Vijayapura rural police about her missing son and husband.

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The police searched for Mallikarjun and tracked him in the neighboring Kalaburagi district. During interrogation, Mallikarjun confessed that he had killed his son by throwing him from a bridge across Krishna river in Maharashtra border.