 Karnataka Congress Power War Explodes As CM Siddaramaiah Camp Moves To Block DK Shivakumar Takeover
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Karnataka Congress Power War Explodes As CM Siddaramaiah Camp Moves To Block DK Shivakumar Takeover

Post by-elections in Karnataka, internal tensions in Congress have intensified as loyalists of Siddaramaiah move to block a leadership change favoring D. K. Shivakumar. With MLAs seeking cabinet reshuffles and minority leaders sparking controversy, factionalism deepens, casting uncertainty over the party’s leadership transition.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Monday, April 13, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
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Karnataka Congress Power War Explodes As CM Siddaramaiah Camp Moves To Block DK Shivakumar Takeover | file pic

Bengaluru: Soon after the polling for by-elections in two Assembly constituencies -- Davanagere (South) and Bagalkote were concluded in Karnataka, the rumbles have begun in the party.

What looks like a definite attempt to stop any leadership change, which is in the offing since last six months, where Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is set to replace the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Siddu loyals have initiated moves to ensure that such change will not take place at all.

On one hand, Siddaramaiah supporter B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has initiated `humiliation for minorities' campaign, around 24 senior MLAs have been despatched to Delhi, seeking reshuffle of the cabinet, implying that there is no need for change in the leadership.

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The leadership change, which was promised to D K Shivakumar by the party high command has been postponed multiple times for various reasons. This time, after the elections to the five states, it was expected to take place. However, the foundation to stall such a movement began when the elections were declared.

Davanagere South fell vacant with the death of senior member Shamanur Shivashankarappa. While the party and D K Shivakumar had decided to give ticket to Shivashankarappa's grandson, Zameer pitched in the name of KPCC Minority Cell President Abdul Jabbar's name. When the party rejected it, Abdul Jabbar was made to file nomination as an independent. However, other minority leaders like Rizwal Arshand and Saleem Ahamed convinced him to withdraw the nomination. But, Zameer stayed away from the campaigning, saying that he  was not treated properly. During the elections, it was revealed that Abdul Jabbar and Zameer had indirectly supported the SDPI candidate, which has casted doubts on the Congress party winning the seat.

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Meanwhile, Abdul Jabbar resigned as Minority Cell President and D K Shivakumar dissolved the Cell, saying that it would be reconstituted. Naseer Ahamed, another close associate of Zameer and political advisor to the CM has also offered to resign, after anti-party activity charges were levelled against him in Davanagere.

Meanwhile, 25 MLAs have gone to Delhi, seeking immediate cabinet reshuffle to accommodate them in the Ministry. Most of the MLAs are Siddaramaiah loyalists and meeting the Delhi leaders and claim that the leaders had promised to accommodate them in the ministry after the government completed two and a half years term. Though the MLAs look to have taken a neutral stand on the leadership change, it is not a secret that the Siddaramaiah camp has sponsored the trip for these MLAs.

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