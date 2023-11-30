 Karnataka Horror: 23-Year-Old School Teacher Kidnapped By 3 Men In Hassan, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Horror: 23-Year-Old School Teacher Kidnapped By 3 Men In Hassan, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

Karnataka Horror: 23-Year-Old School Teacher Kidnapped By 3 Men In Hassan, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

According to reports, suspicions have been raised regarding Arpita's relative named Ramu, with who she was in relationship for four years.

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
article-image

In a disturbing incident in Karnataka's Hassan district, a 23-year-old school teacher was abducted in broad daylight by three men on Thursday morning for allegedly refusing a marriage proposal. The chilling incident was captured on CCTV and was shared on social media.

The victim has been identified as Arpita. The CCTV footage showed SUV slowly approaching Arpita who was outside the school she taught. Three men are seen getting out of the SUV and forcibly grabbing Arpita and putting her in the vehicle. The incident is reported to have happened at about 8 am. The incident has triggered widespread concern, triggering an investigation by local authorities.

Family alleges relative of abducting Arpita

According to reports, suspicions have been raised regarding Arpita's relative named Ramu, with who she was in relationship for four years. Arpita's families reportedly said that Ramu had expressed a desire to marry her 15 days ago. However, he faced rejection from her and her parents. The family alleged that the rejection may have triggered Ramu to kidnap Arpita.

The police have launched an investigation into the kidnapping. "The family has alleged that Ramu was behind the kidnapping. Arpita is a teacher at Aradhana School, and we are investigating why she came out of the house as it was a holiday," Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sujitha reportedly said.

Schools remained closed in Karnataka due to the birth anniversary of poet and philosopher Kanaka Dasa.

Read Also
UP Crime: Meerut Girl Kidnapped After Getting Chased By 3 Youths; Shocking CCTV Video Surfaces
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

COP28 2023: India Likely To Push For Bigger Fund To Compensate Developing Countries For Climate...

COP28 2023: India Likely To Push For Bigger Fund To Compensate Developing Countries For Climate...

'I Had Friends Stuck In A Similar Manner': David Warner Reacts To Kapil Sharma's Video Slamming...

'I Had Friends Stuck In A Similar Manner': David Warner Reacts To Kapil Sharma's Video Slamming...

Karnataka Horror: 23-Year-Old School Teacher Kidnapped By 3 Men In Hassan, Shocking CCTV Footage...

Karnataka Horror: 23-Year-Old School Teacher Kidnapped By 3 Men In Hassan, Shocking CCTV Footage...

Air India Water Leak Video: Passenger Films Water Leaking Incident From Delhi-London Flight's...

Air India Water Leak Video: Passenger Films Water Leaking Incident From Delhi-London Flight's...

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Low Voter Turnout In 50 Seats In 17 Newly Formed Districts In State...

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Low Voter Turnout In 50 Seats In 17 Newly Formed Districts In State...