Karnataka Horror: 23-Year-Old School Teacher Kidnapped By 3 Men In Hassan, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

In a disturbing incident in Karnataka's Hassan district, a 23-year-old school teacher was abducted in broad daylight by three men on Thursday morning for allegedly refusing a marriage proposal. The chilling incident was captured on CCTV and was shared on social media.

The victim has been identified as Arpita. The CCTV footage showed SUV slowly approaching Arpita who was outside the school she taught. Three men are seen getting out of the SUV and forcibly grabbing Arpita and putting her in the vehicle. The incident is reported to have happened at about 8 am. The incident has triggered widespread concern, triggering an investigation by local authorities.

Family alleges relative of abducting Arpita

According to reports, suspicions have been raised regarding Arpita's relative named Ramu, with who she was in relationship for four years. Arpita's families reportedly said that Ramu had expressed a desire to marry her 15 days ago. However, he faced rejection from her and her parents. The family alleged that the rejection may have triggered Ramu to kidnap Arpita.

The police have launched an investigation into the kidnapping. "The family has alleged that Ramu was behind the kidnapping. Arpita is a teacher at Aradhana School, and we are investigating why she came out of the house as it was a holiday," Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sujitha reportedly said.

Schools remained closed in Karnataka due to the birth anniversary of poet and philosopher Kanaka Dasa.