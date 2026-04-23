Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar Faces FIR After Joke About ₹500 Bet During Kabaddi Tournament Prompts Court-Ordered Police Action | file pic

Bengaluru: Confession of a ₹ 500 betting with the DC has landed Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar in a soup, with the Special Court for People's Representatives directing the police to register FIR against the Home Minister.

The incident had taken place in October 2025,during a State level Kabbaddi tournament, hosted at the Indoor Stadium in Tumkur and Dr Parameshwar was present during the finals of the match on October 19, since he was the Chief guest, since he hails from the same district.

In the finals, Dakshina Kannada and Vijayapura teams fought for the trophy and the Dakshina Kannada district won it. Speaking after the award ceremony, Dr Parameshwar, in a lighter way said that the Dakshina Kannada team proved him wrong.

``I thought, Vijayapura team would win the cup and I even had a ₹ 500 bet with our DC Shubha Kalyan and lost it. Your victory cost me ₹ 500,'' he joked.

Dr Parameshwar's words were reported in both local newspapers and a few district level cable news networks. Picking up the news, Handralu Nagabhushan of Kodagehalli in Madhugiri taluk, Tumkur district approached Kodagehalli police station and lodged a complaint against Dr Parameshwar under anti-gambling laws. However, the police just chased him away.

However, Handrala Nagabhushan did not want to give up and approached the Special Court for Elected Representatives. After a few hearings, the court directed the police on Wednesday to register a case against Dr Parameshwar.

High drama prevailed near the police station on Wednesday, when the police did not register the FIR till evening. Handrala Nagabhushana staged a protest in front of the police station. However, the police inspector defended his action saying that he would register the FIR once he gets the court order. But, Handrala Nagabhushan produced the copy and pressed for registering the FIR.The police inspector said that he needed the official copy to come through a proper channel.

Meanwhile, Dr Parameshwar said that his statement was misinterpreted. ``It was just a joke I cracked to pull the legs of the winners. Locally in villages, we often do that and the players were not offended. There was no exchange of money also,'' he added.