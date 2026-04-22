Guna Hush Money Case: SP Show Cause Notice To 4, No Case Against Money Peddler | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Guna Superintendent of Police has issued show cause notice to four police personnel who allegedly took Rs 20 lakh and left a car in which more money was kept during checking. However, no case has been registered against the money peddler.

On March 19, a Gujarat-registered SUV was stopped for checking at Ruthiyai outpost area under Dharnaavda police station limit in Guna district. A search led to the recovery of Rs 1 crore in cash.

Instead of taking lawful action, the policemen allegedly struck a deal with businessman. They released the vehicle after taking Rs 20 lakh and returned Rs 80 lakh without paperwork or informing the income tax department. Later, the video and audio of the incident went viral on social media.

After the incident, the then Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni suspended the four police personnel. Later, the state government also removed Soni and appointed a new Superintendent of Police, Hitika Vasal. Sub divisional officer of police Ayush Jakhar was appointed investigation officer of the case. Recently, Jakhar submitted the report to Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena.

Based on the report, Vasal has served notices to Dharnaavda police station incharge Prabhat Katare, Ruthiyai outpost incharge and assistant sub inspector Sajid Hussain, head constable Devendra Singh Sikarwar and constable Sundar Raman.

Saxena told Free Press that the police personnel should have seized the cash after filming it and should have informed I-T department as the amount was more than Rs10 lakh but they did not follow the procedure and were punished.

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Vasal said that no FIR has been registered in the case as no complainant came forward to register the grievance. Jakhar said that the victims of the case were called for their statement, and in their statement they had shown the amount details and also their bank details, which were found valid.