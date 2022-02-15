Karnataka hijab row: High Court to resume hearing on Wednesday at 2.30 pm

The hearing on the controversial hijab row was resumed by the Karnataka HC on Tuesday at 2.46 PM was adjourned failing to provide a decision and said that the hearing will continue on Wednesday at 2.30 PM.

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin on Tuesday afternoon resumed hearing of petitions seeking directions to the state government to allow the wearing of hijab in classrooms.

This is the third day of hearing by the three-judge bench.

During today's hearing, senior advocate Dev Datt Kamat, representing the petitioner, referred to a judgement of a South African court on the issue of whether a Hindu girl with roots in South India could wear a nose ring in the school, news agency ANI reported.

"This case is not about uniforms, but exemptions to existing uniforms," the lawyer argued.

He referred to the judgement which says that this case is not about uniforms, but exemptions to existing uniforms.

Kamat further argued, "Our Constitution follows positive secularism, not like Turkish secularism, that is negative secularism. Our secularism ensures that everyone's religious rights are preserved."

"When your lordships passed the order last day, probably your lordships had secularism in mind. But our secularism is not Turkey secularism. Ours is positive secularism. We recognise all religions as true," the senior advocate told the Karnataka HC, adding that "this order in effect suspends fundamental rights. Kindly do not continue this interim order."

Kamat also apprised the Karnataka HC that the government’s order says that wearing of headscarves is not protected by Article 25 and also states it to leave it to College Development Committee to decide whether it shall be a part of the uniform or not.

Through the petition, Muslim girl students have challenged a government order which restricts the use of any cloth that can disturb peace, harmony and, law and order.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order last week had restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:47 PM IST