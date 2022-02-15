Hijab Row: MP College issues notice banning ‘Hijab’ inside premises

Datia/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An Autonomous Post Graduate College in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district has issued an order, banning wearing of hijab inside the college.

Although, Madhya Pradesh government has made it clear that it has no plan to ban hijab at educational institutes in the state, the Hijab Row refuses to die down.

The Datia’s college principal order came following a protest by a group of youths including students associated with right wing outfits.

According to reports, a group of youths reached Agrani Government Autonomous PG College on Monday. When they spotted two girls in Hijab, they staged a protest, demanding a hijab ban inside the college.

Following protest, college principal DR Rahul conducted an inspection and later he issued a notice, banning hijab.

“All students are being informed, don’t enter the college premises wearing religion specific attire like hijab,” the notice stated.

When contacted, DR Rahul said, “I conducted an inspection and found two girls in hijab. Two maintain harmony and law and order situation inside the college premises, I have banned all religious attire.”

The hijab row erupted in Madhya Pradesh, a couple of days back, when state education minister Inder Singh Parmar said that hijab should be banned in educational institutes and the government was coming up with dress code rules.

Parmar, who was reportedly reprimanded by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had taken U-turn, saying that his statement was taken otherwise.

The Home minister Narottam Mishra had categorically said that the government didn’t have any plan to ban any religious attire in schools and colleges.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:39 AM IST