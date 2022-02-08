Karnataka Hijab row: Hearing on petition adjourned for today, High Court to resume hearing at 2.30 pm tomorrow

The Karnataka High Court hearing on the petition against the Hijab ban in several junior colleges has ended for the day and will resume tomorrow at 2:30 pm.

The case has been adjourned for further hearing on Wednesday.

The Karnataka High Court has requested the students' community and the public to maintain peace and tranquillity as the issue is sub judice in the court of law.

Justice Krishna Dixit made the request after being informed by state advocate general Prabhuling Navadgi that the issue was creating a disturbance in public order while the court was seized of the matter.

The HC has expressed hope that it would be able to finish the hearing soon. "The court has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of the public at large," the judge said. The case has been adjourned for further hearing on Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has appealed for calm from all sides as the Karnataka High Court hears petitions over the Hijab row in the state.

Meanwhile, The state government has announced the closure of schools and colleges for three days and has directed school authorities to see there are no clashes between the students.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 05:07 PM IST