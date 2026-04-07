Karnataka High Court Refuses Relief For Airport Staff Involved In Sexual Harassment Case

Karnataka High Court | Karnataka High Court website

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has refused to quash proceedings against Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) ground official, who is accused of sexually harassing a Koren Woman passenger at Kempegowda International Airport.

The official -- Mohammed Affan Ahamed had approached the Karnataka High Court, seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him by the BIAL police under BNS Sec 75 (1) (i).

Reading the lines of FIR, Justice Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court said: ``At the immigration, you took a South Korean lady and made her stand in `T-position' and to... What sort of an officer you are. Should you be spared?'' and dismissed the petition.

The incident had taken place on January 19, when the aggrieved Korean woman had completed her security check as well as immigration process. As she was walking towards the lounge to board the aircraft, Mohammed Affan Ahamed, a ground officer followed her and told her that she needed to be rechecked.

She was led to a place near the men's washroom, where he physically friked her and made her bend and touched her inappropriately. The woman, after being let out by Ahamed, reported the matter to the security personnel.

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The CISF personnel at KIA checked through the CCTv cameras and tracked Ahamed and handed him over to the police. He was also suspended by the BIAL.

The CISF officials said that the BIAL staff had no rights to conduct any type of checking, even if they had suspicion on any person. Besides, a man could not physically frisk a woman. If they suspect something, they have to report to the CISF personnel and the BIAL has no right to initiate any actions.