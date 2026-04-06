‘IIT Baba’ Abhay Singh Marries Karnataka Engineer, Visits Native Village With Wife In Haryana

Abhay Singh, popularly known as the “IIT Baba” after gaining attention during the Mahakumbh, has tied the knot with an engineer from Karnataka, surprising many followers after news of his marriage surfaced recently.

The revelation came when Abhay Singh visited his hometown in Jhajjar along with his wife, Pritika. Originally from Sasroli village in Jhajjar, Singh said he had come to meet his parents and seek their blessings. He also visited the chamber of his father, Karan Singh, where he interacted with media persons.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking about his marriage, Abhay Singh said the wedding took place on February 15 on the occasion of Mahashivratri at the Aghanjar Mahadev Temple. The couple later completed a court marriage on February 19. He added that his wife, who hails from Bengaluru, accompanied him to Jhajjar to complete personal formalities, including updating bank KYC details and meeting family members.

Pritika described Abhay Singh as simple and honest, stating that the couple shares a common vision to promote Sanatan traditions. She said they plan to establish a Sanatan-focused university that will combine modern education with spiritual teachings.

Currently residing in Himachal Pradesh, the couple said they are working toward their shared goals. Meanwhile, crowds gathered outside the chamber to take selfies with Singh, whose marriage has sparked widespread discussion on social media following his earlier viral fame during the Mahakumbh.