Karnataka High Court Directs Landlords Renting To Foreigners To Inform Police, Verify Tenant Details | Representational Image

Bengaluru, Sep 16: Terming the overstaying of foreigners with connection with narcotic networks as waging an indirect war against the country, the Karnataka High Court has directed all the house owners, who rent out their premises to foreigners, to keep the local police informed about their stay.

Besides, the High Court has also directed such house owners to collect all the details of their foreign tenants, including a copy of their passport, their visa period and the details of the college or workplace in Bengaluru.

Court refuses to quash FIR

Refusing to strike down the FIR filed by the Hennur police against Ashwathnarayana Reddy, who had rented out his houses to 12 foreign nationals from Congo, Sudan and Cameroon, whose visas have expired, Justice V Shrishananda said that the High Court will not interfere in matters that threaten the internal security of the nation.

In foreign countries, the situation is different. No one can stay even for a day after the visa expires. If one goes abroad under a domestic visa, they will not be allowed to enter their countries without a return ticket. However, there are no regulations governing overstays in our country, Justice Srishanand noted.

Observations on foreign tenants

Many foreign nationals come to India under student visas and will not return even after their visas expire. Since they are ready to pay more rent, even the house owners remain silent, which is wrong. ``Most of these students will be in the age group of 24, 28 and 30, and we don't understand what they will be studying at that age. Their main occupation is ruining the country under the guise of being students. Most of such people will be drug peddlers. We know that even the seventh standard students are becoming drug addicts,'' Justice Srishanand said.

``India has the highest number of youths and in the next 30-40 years, the highest number of youths will be in India. These drug peddlers target such youths and are waging an indirect war against the country. Our responsibility is to protect our youths and we have to respond to the situation,'' he said.

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Police asked to submit report

Directing the police to collect complete details about the petitioner Ashwathnarayana Reddy and his tenants, and hand over a concrete report to the public prosecutor, Justice Srishanand said that the onus will be on the property owners in such cases.