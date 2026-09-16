India 'Deeply Concerned' Over Drone Incident Near Mecca, Calls For Peace & Stability In Region | X

India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over a drone incident near Mecca and reiterated its condemnation of attacks on Saudi Arabia’s sovereign territory, calling for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

“We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah. India reiterates its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure. The incident near Makkah is particularly concerning, given the special significance of the city to Muslims across the world,” a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said.

Our response to media queries regarding the drone attack near Makkah ⬇️



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“We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” the spokesperson added.

Saudi Arabia Says Drone Intercepted Near Mecca

Several areas along Saudi Arabia’s western coast, including Mecca, were placed on alert on Tuesday after Saudi authorities said their air defences had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of the holy city.

According to Saudi authorities, the drone was destroyed before it entered Mecca’s prohibited airspace. The Houthis, however, denied targeting Mecca or any Islamic holy site.

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The incident came amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis, who have carried out attacks on Saudi territory in recent days and threatened maritime traffic in and around the Red Sea.

Pakistan PM Condemns Alleged Attack

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the alleged attack and urged all sides to exercise restraint, saying “dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sustainable path towards peace”.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the dastardly and heinous attempted drone attack against the Holy Site of Makkah Al-Mukarramah,” Sharif said.

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He said the people of Pakistan were “saddened and perturbed” by the “outrageous act”. There could be no words strong enough “to capture the depth of anguish and sorrow” felt by them over the “reprehensible and unforgivable act”, he added.