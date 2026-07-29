Karnataka HC Stays FIR Against Student In Malur Road Rage Case. | file pic

Bengaluru, July 29: The Karnataka High Court has issued an interim stay against the proceedings in a FIR registered by Malur police, as per directions by Gayathri, a judge in Chief Judicial and JFMC court of Malur.

Justice M Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court, noting that the judge's behaviour should be acceptable both inside and outside the court, has requested the Chief Justice of Karnataka to initiate action against the erring judge Gayathri.

The Judge's direction to police for registering a FIR followed a road rage incident with a student in Malur three days ago. When Gayathri was travelling in her private car with her husband, a student M K Vinay, who was travelling on his two wheeler asked Gayathri's husband to go slow. The couple intercepted his motorcycle and started abusing Vinay and his mother. After a verbal altercation, Gayathri's husband called the police.

When Vinay moved from the spot and headed towards his house, the two chased him in their car. The police arrived near Vinay's house and slapped him. After directions from Gayathri, the police registered a FIR against him and his family members, including his 70-year-old grandfather.

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Learning about the incident, Advocate Association of Bengaluru President Vivek Subba Reddy has urged the Karnataka High Court to suspend Gayathri immediately. The Advocate Association of Bengaluru has written a letter to the Kolar District Court in charge and the Karnataka High Court Judge Justice R Krishna Kumar and the Karnataka High Court Registrar with this regard.

In the letter, the Advocate Association of Bengaluru has questioned the power of a judge to direct the police as to what should be done. Besides, this was not the first incident where the judge Gaythri had exhibited high handedness and the letter promised to provide other details of her high handedness.

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Meanwhile, Vinay and his family approached the Karnataka High Court to quash the proceedings against them. The Special Public Prosecutor Jagadish told the court that, earlier, the same judge had directed the police to register FIR against PWD Engineer, who had refused to repair her house.

Justice Nagaprasanna issued an interim stay against any proceedings and recommended the Karnataka Chief Justice to initiate action against Gayathri.