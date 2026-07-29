Bihar's Transgender Welfare Board Approves Construction Of Temple Dedicated To Modi | X - ANI

Patna: Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board on Wednesday approved a proposal to build a temple dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his efforts to give "respect and rights" to the community.

A decision to that effect was taken in the Board`s maiden meeting, held at the state social welfare department in the Old Secretariat in Patna. The Board works under the state social welfare department.

Patna, Bihar: The first meeting of the Bihar Transgender Welfare Board was held after the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. A proposal to build a temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented, along with approval of other demands and land allocation… pic.twitter.com/4mUo8E0abt — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2026

Board member Rajan Singh who presented the proposal during the meeting told FPJ that the transgender community wanted to express its gratitude to Prime Minister Modi by constructing a temple dedicated to him. He said that the temple would be built in Patna and the construction work would start after the state government identifies the land for the purpose. State government will bear all expenses for the temple's construction, he added.

Also Watch:

Singh said the transgender community in Bihar did not have a temple of its own, adding that the proposal was unanimously supported by the members and approved by the Board. Bihar government established the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board in August last year to protect the rights of transgender persons and promote their social development, welfare and empowerment.

Referring to the Board's first meeting, Singh said it was the inaugural session following the implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, which provided the transgender community with institutional representation within the state secretariat.

A temple dedicated to Modi also exists in Rajkot, Gujarat. According to reports, the temple was constructed in a village about 130 kilometres from Ahmedabad.