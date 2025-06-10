 Karnataka HC Posts Next Hearing In Bengaluru Stampede Case To June 12
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday posted to June 12 the next hearing into a petition initiated by it on the June 4 stampede at the Chinnaswamy stadium here that claimed 11 lives.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka HC Posts Next Hearing In Bengaluru Stampede Case To June 12 | File Pic (Representative Photo)

The court ordered Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty to file a reply in a sealed cover.

During the hearing, AG Shetty submitted that he has not yet filed his reply. He said a judicial commission has been constituted, giving a one-month timeline for a report. He also noted that police officers have been suspended.

Shetty requested for a sealed-envelope submission, stating that in the pending bail petitions being heard concurrently, any statements made in the case were being used by the accused.

The suo-moto petition was heard by acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi.

A former member of the Legislative Council sought to be impleaded in the petition.

Meanwhile, a counsel mentioned that he is also filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the stampede.

On June 5, Karnataka HC had taken suomoto cognizance of the stadium stampede event, and directed the state government to file a status report.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

