Karnataka HC: Living In Separate Rooms Under Same Roof Not Cruelty By Itself, Cumulative Conduct Matters

The Karnataka High Court said separate living arrangements between spouses must be assessed in the broader context of marital conduct | AI Generated Image

Bengaluru, August 27, 2026: The Karnataka High Court has held that a husband and wife living in separate rooms in the same house does not, by itself, amount to matrimonial cruelty. However, such an arrangement can become significant when considered along with prolonged marital discord and the overall conduct of the spouses.

A Bench of Justices DK Singh and H Shanthi Bhushan made the observation while dismissing a man's appeal against a family court verdict that dissolved his marriage on the ground of cruelty.

The High Court also upheld the direction requiring the husband to pay his wife permanent alimony of Rs 25,000 per month, Bar & Bench reports.

Separate Rooms Alone Don't Prove Cruelty

The Court noted that the husband had himself admitted that the couple occupied separate rooms for a considerable period. But it made clear that this fact alone was not enough to establish cruelty.

“Standing by itself, such an arrangement cannot be treated as cruelty. The mere fact that spouses occupy separate rooms, without anything more, would not justify a finding of cruelty,” the Court said.

At the same time, the Bench said the couple's living arrangement could not be considered in isolation. It formed part of a longer matrimonial history involving repeated disputes, allegations of abuse, estrangement, an earlier matrimonial proceeding and the eventual breakdown of the relationship.

The ruling offers an important distinction: physical separation within a shared home is not automatically evidence of cruelty. What matters is the larger pattern of the marriage and the cumulative effect of the spouses' conduct.

Marriage Marked By Prolonged Discord

The couple had been married since November 11, 2001, and had two children. The wife alleged that her husband subjected her to physical, verbal and emotional cruelty and neglected her and the children.

She also accused him of suspicious and possessive behaviour and alleged that he had distanced her from her family members and relatives.

Although the couple continued to live in the same building for some time, they stayed in separate rooms and were, in substance, leading separate lives. The wife eventually left the matrimonial home with the children.

The husband denied her allegations. He claimed that his wife was influenced by her parents and other relatives and that she was responsible for the deterioration of their matrimonial relationship.

Court Looks At Cumulative Impact

The Bench said the wife's evidence about repeated quarrels, verbal abuse and emotional neglect had to be assessed along with allegations concerning the husband's suspicious and possessive conduct, the couple living separately under the same roof, his alleged habits and failed attempts at reconciliation. These factors also had to be considered alongside the husband's admissions and the surrounding circumstances.

The Court rejected the husband's contention that his wife's earlier complaint under Section 498-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which ended in his acquittal, should itself be treated as matrimonial cruelty.

“The mere filing of a criminal complaint by one spouse against the other does not, in every case, amount to matrimonial cruelty,” the Bench held.

Acquittal Doesn't Automatically Make Complaint False

The Court further observed that an acquittal in criminal proceedings cannot, by itself, lead to the conclusion that the complaint was false or malicious.

In this case, the Court noted that the complaint was lodged against the backdrop of prolonged matrimonial discord. Family members later intervened and the couple attempted to resume their matrimonial life, but the reconciliation eventually failed.

According to the Court, these circumstances could not be treated as isolated incidents. Their significance came from their continuity and cumulative effect on the matrimonial relationship.

“A spouse cannot be expected to endure, for an indefinite period, conduct which causes sustained mental pain and destroys the basic elements of companionship, trust and matrimonial security,” the Bench observed.

The Court held that the cumulative effect of the circumstances was sufficient to establish mental cruelty under Section 13(1)(ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

The judgment underlines that cruelty in a marriage cannot always be reduced to one incident or one living arrangement; courts may have to consider how a series of circumstances affects the relationship over time.

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Wife's Income No Bar To Alimony

The High Court also upheld the family court's direction requiring the husband to pay Rs 25,000 per month as permanent alimony.

It held that the wife's employment and income, by themselves, did not disentitle her from receiving permanent alimony.

Advocate SG Muniswamy Gowda represented the husband, while Advocate Swaroop S represented the wife.

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