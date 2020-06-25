Karnataka HC judge gives masterclass on misogyny, claims Indian women don't sleep after 'being ravished'

There is apparently a code of conduct that women who have been "ravished" should ideally be following. A Karnataka High Court judge recently granted bail to a man accused of rape, seeming to take affront at the fact that the woman had fallen asleep after the act, as well as the fact that she had imbibed beforehand.

As per a LiveLaw report, a single judge bench comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit had permitted the pre-bail application of the accused. During the hearing, the judge had noted that the complainant's explanation -- that she was tired and had fallen asleep after the act -- was "unbecoming of an Indian woman". He added that this was not the way "our women react when they are ravished".

For context, the man had been employed by the woman for around two years, and had allegedly developed a sexual relationship with her. The allegation is that on the night of the crime the man had gotten into her car and the two had travelled to the woman's office, where he had raped her.