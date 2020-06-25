Karnataka HC judge gives masterclass on misogyny, claims Indian women don't sleep after 'being ravished'

There is apparently a code of conduct that women who have been "ravished" should ideally be following. A Karnataka High Court judge recently granted bail to a man accused of rape, seeming to take affront at the fact that the woman had fallen asleep after the act, as well as the fact that she had imbibed beforehand.
As per a LiveLaw report, a single judge bench comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit had permitted the pre-bail application of the accused. During the hearing, the judge had noted that the complainant's explanation -- that she was tired and had fallen asleep after the act -- was "unbecoming of an Indian woman". He added that this was not the way "our women react when they are ravished".
For context, the man had been employed by the woman for around two years, and had allegedly developed a sexual relationship with her. The allegation is that on the night of the crime the man had gotten into her car and the two had travelled to the woman's office, where he had raped her.
Now, it must be mentioned that this the man in question has not been convicted of any wrongdoing. Additionally, with the woman alleging that the act had been committed under the pretext of marriage -- there seems to be a bit of leeway for the accused. While the law says that a man can be convicted for rape if it is established that he had had sexual intercourse with a woman on the pretext of marriage, the Supreme Court had noted in August 2019 that not every breach of promise to marry someone can make a man guilty of rape.
But the judge's words have alarmed many on social media platforms. To quote a Twitter user, "If falling asleep and consenting to drink dilutes the crime - rape - then we all should be ashamed". Reportedly, the judge had questioned many other aspects of the case too.
During the hearing the court had reportedly, expressed reservation about the genuineness of the case, wondering about the delay in registering a case as well as why the alarm had not been raised when the man got into the car, or why the woman had voluntarily had alcohol with him.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)