Karnataka HC Issues Notice To CM Siddaramaiah, Wife In MUDA Case; Orders Transfer To ED Court

High Court action in MUDA case puts focus back on alleged site allotment irregularities involving CM Siddaramaiah and his wife | File Photo

Bengaluru, March 26: The Karnataka High Court has issued emergent notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi in connection with the case pertaining to illegal site allotment to Parvathi, in which the Lokayukta police have filed a B-report before the People's Representative Court.

Court orders transfer of case

Besides, the High Court has also directed the transfer of the case from the People's Representatives Court to the Enforcement Directorate Court, since the latter is also investigating the case.

Petition challenges B-report acceptance

The petitioner, Snehamayi Krishna, had filed an appeal in the Karnataka High Court, challenging the Lokayukta police filing the B-report and the People's Representative Court accepting it.

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav of the Karnataka High Court ordered issuance of notices to Lokayukta police, Directorate of Enforcement, the original owner of the land who sold the lands to Mallikarjun Swamy, the brother-in-law of Siddaramaiah, and former MUDA Commissioner G T Dinesh Kumar.

On January 28, 2026, the Special Court for People's Representatives had accepted the B-report, which exonerated the Chief Minister, his wife, and other accused in the FIR.

Snehamayi Krishna pointed out that the special court had permitted investigation against the officials of MUDA arising out of the same illegalities, while exonerating the CM and others in the complaint filed by him.

The petition claimed that the special court had artificially compartmentalised what is inherently an individual action by exonerating the beneficiaries while continuing investigation against the facilitators.

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Allegations over MUDA site allotment

Following the complaint by Snehamayi Krishna, who had alleged irregularities in MUDA allocating 14 sites in the prime areas of Mysuru city as alternative sites to the land acquired long ago in the outskirts of the city, the complainant alleged that the MUDA had already paid compensation to the original owner, from whom Parvathi's brother Mallikarjun Swamy purchased it and gifted it in her name. The MUDA had accepted the application of Parvathi and had allotted her alternative sites in prime areas.