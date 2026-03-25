'I Ate Mutton On Shivratri’: Siddaramaiah Responds To Claims Of Presenting Budget After 'Rahu Kaal'

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | File Pic

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he ate non-vegetarian food even on Shivratri, when Hindus switch to vegetarian food as per religious beliefs.

The Chief Minister declared that he does not believe in auspicious timings or religious dietary restrictions, in comments that followed the opposition's accusation that he selectively adhered to such practices during this year's Budget presentation.

Speaking during the ongoing Budget session in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said he has consistently rejected beliefs surrounding Rahu Kaala, Gulika Kaala, and Yamaganda Kaala, maintaining that governance decisions should not be guided by superstition.

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"I've presented many budgets in the past during Rahu Kaala. This time, my family members and officers requested that I avoid it, and I respected their wishes, as I believe in democracy. Personally, I've never been concerned about Rahu Kaala or other such timings, nor do I believe in superstitions surrounding eclipses," he said.

The controversy erupted after Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader R Ashoka pointed out to the Chief Minister that he presented the Budget keeping in mind 'Rahu Kaala', an inauspicious time. Siddaramaiah said some people had advised him to present the Budget before 'Rahu Kaala'. "I don't believe in 'Rahu Kaala' or 'Gulika Kaala', but being a democratic person, I respected their views and nothing else".

He also said that in the past, he had presented budgets during 'Rahu Kaala' and 'Gulika Kaala'.

“I don’t subscribe to restrictions linked to Rahu Kaal, Gulika Kaal, Yamaganda Kaal or even solar eclipses. People avoid non-vegetarian food during festivals, but I ate mutton on Shivaratri; there is nothing wrong with it. All days are the same,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah presented his 17th Budget on March 6 in the Karnataka Assembly, a record in the state.