Karnataka HC Directs Bengaluru Police To Enforce Strict Ban On Minors Entering Pubs & Microbreweries

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has issued oral instructions to Bengaluru police to ban entry of minors into pubs and microbreweries and check the identity cards of the customers who looked below the age group of 18-years.

The Karnataka High Court bench comprising Justice M Nagaprasanna had reserved order in a case pertaining to ban the entry of minors to bars and pubs and directed the City Police Commissioner to monitor the entry of minors into pubs and microbreweries.

The court was hearing a petition by V Chitti Babu of Rajarajeshwarinagar, a partner with RR Nagar wines and microbreweries, who had appealed to the High Court to quash an FIR registered against him under Juvenile Justice (Children Treatment and Protection) Act and Karnataka Excise Act. On January 31, a group of SSLC students had visited the microbreweries after attending the send off gettogether in the school. One of the student, fearing backlash from the parents for drinking beer, committed suicide near his apartment complex.

The police investigation confirmed that the boy, along with his friends had visited the microbreweries and also had consumed beer. The Rajarajeshwarinagar police had registered a case against the microbreweries and the partners.

Arguing for the petitioner, advocate Sharath S Gowda said that the microbreweries had not served liquor to the group of boys and they had got liquor from outside.The microbreweries had always followed the law and never served liquor to any customers under the age of 18 and the board that liquor will not served to minors has been displayed in the premises also, he argued.

However, the government advocate BN Jagadish said that the police were still investigating the case and if needed, additional charges can be incorporated during the course of investigation. Since the petitioner was a partner in the microbreweries, the police should also include the staff present in the restaurant, when the group of minors visited the place, he added.

Before reserving the order, Justice M Nagaprasanna instructed the City Police Commissioner to initiate strict measures to ensure that no liquor was served to minors in the City.