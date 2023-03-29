Karnataka has nearly 17,000 voters above the age of 100

Representative Image | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly election, which is set to take place on May 10. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, provided details on the preparations made by the poll body to ensure a peaceful election, including the technological setup for the polls.

Karnataka Has Over 16,000 Centenarian Voters

CEC Rajiv Kumar also revealed an interesting fact that Karnataka has over 16,000 voters above the age of 100. Additionally, the state has 12.15 lakh voters who are 80 years old or older, and 5.55 lakh persons with disabilities registered with the Election Commission. According to Election Commission data, this is the highest-ever number of voters above the age of 100 in the state so far.

Vote-from-Home Facility for Elderly and Disabled Voters

The poll body had earlier introduced the facility to Vote-from-Home (VFH) for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. This facility will allow people who cannot visit a polling station to vote from home, and the entire process will be videographed to maintain secrecy.

Karnataka Assembly Election to Be Held in a Single Phase

The Karnataka Assembly election will be held in a single phase, and the counting of votes will be done on May 13. There are 5.21 crore voters in Karnataka, including 2.59 crore women voters. Currently, Karnataka has 224 seats in the Assembly, with the ruling BJP holding 119 MLAs, Congress having 75, and its ally JD(S) holding 28 seats.

The ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, is putting in efforts to return to power in Karnataka.

Read Also Karnataka Assembly Polls to be held on May 10; results on May 13