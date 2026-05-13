Karnataka Gym Video: Man Gets Punched On Face, Suffers Skull Fracture & Slips Into Coma

A minor shoulder bump during a workout allegedly turned into a brutal assault at a gym in Karnataka’s Hassan | X

A shocking CCTV video from a gym in Karnataka’s Hassan has gone viral on social media after a minor shoulder bump during a workout allegedly escalated into a brutal assault that left a young man battling for life in the ICU. The disturbing footage, reportedly from M.J. Fitness.

Minor Shoulder Bump Turns Violent

According to media reports, the incident took place in May 2025 at M.J. Fitness in Hassan. The victim, identified as Kirthan, was working out inside the gym when he allegedly brushed shoulders with another man, Varun.

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What initially appeared to be a trivial accidental bump quickly spiralled into a heated confrontation. CCTV footage shows the two men exchanging words before the situation suddenly turns physical.

Within seconds, Varun allegedly attacks Kirthan with a powerful strike to the head. Several social media users described it as a kick, while others claimed it appeared to be a punch or forceful blow. The impact was so severe that Kirthan collapsed to the floor instantly.

CCTV Video Sparks Massive Outrage

The now-viral CCTV clip captures the chaotic moments inside the gym as other members rush toward the scene. Some attempt to separate the men while others gather around the unconscious victim in panic.

The viral clip also includes disturbing medical visuals allegedly linked to the victim’s treatment.

The footage shows 3D scans of a fractured skull along with CT scans highlighting serious head trauma, reportedly including bleeding and swelling in the brain.

According to social media claims circulating with the video, Kirthan suffered a severe skull fracture and slipped into a coma following the assault. He is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have reportedly registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the gym and recording witness statements to determine the exact sequence of events.

Further investigation into the case is underway.