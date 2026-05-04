Scary Scenes! Man Walks Into Mumbai's Sion Hospital With Sickle Lodged In Head; Disturbing Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A disturbing video from Mumbai has gone viral on social media, showing a man calmly walking into a hospital with a sickle partially lodged in his head, raising fresh concerns over rising street violence in the city.

Viral Video Shows Shocking Scenes From Sion Hospital

The incident reportedly took place near Sion Hospital, where the injured man managed to reach on his own despite the serious injury. In the viral clip, he can be seen standing and moving around inside the hospital premises, even looking at his mobile phone, while the weapon remains stuck in his head.

According to preliminary information, the man was attacked with a sickle by an unidentified person. The exact cause of the assault is yet to be ascertained and there has been no official confirmation on the circumstances leading to the incident.

Social Media In Disbelief

The video has left viewers shocked, with many questioning how the man remained conscious and mobile despite the serious injury. The visuals have also reignited concerns about increasing instances of violent assaults in Mumbai, where attacks with sharp weapons over minor disputes have been reported in recent times.

While police are yet to release a detailed statement on the case, the incident has once again highlighted public safety concerns in the city. Authorities are expected to review CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused and determine the sequence of events. Further details are awaited.