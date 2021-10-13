Karnataka govt to conduct massive ‘spiritual vaccination’ across state against COVID-19

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to conduct a massive ‘spiritual vaccination’ across the state against Covid-19. The government would conduct a special puja at all temples in the state on Vijayadashami day against the spread of Covid and for the control of a possible third wave.

Minister for Muzrai, Haj & Wakf, Shashikala Jolle, said "As we celebrate the victory of good over evil on Vijayadashami, it has been decided to pray to goddess Chamundeshwari on behalf of the department, for the safety of our people from Covid-19 and its ill effects, end of the pandemic, and for control of the possible third wave, which according to experts is likely to affect children the most."

Speaking to reporters, she said for the good health and prosperity of the people of the state, especially the children, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, a special puja will be organised at Muzrai temples across the state.

"Karnataka Rajya Dharmika Parishad will be issuing guidelines to all the temples under the Endowment Department, regarding the special puja to be offered," she added. A total of 34,563 temples in the state come under the department that have been categorised as grade A, B and C, based on their revenue generation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:46 PM IST