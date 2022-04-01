Karnataka govt is the most corrupt in country: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday called the BJP government in Karnataka a "40% commission government" and said it is the most corrupt government in the country.

“The BJP is working on a financial transfer mechanism, they take money from the poor and give it to a handful of rich businessmen in the country,” Gandhi said while addressing a party meeting here.

“The Prime Minister used to speak about corruption, but if he speaks about it in Karnataka, the people will laugh as the BJP government in the state is the most corrupt”, he said.

"Unemployment and inflation have increased in the country. Even if the BJP wants, they cannot provide jobs to people in the country because they have destroyed the employment-providing sectors,” Gandhi added.

On a two-day visit to Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi held meetings with senior Congress leaders in the state and addressed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s extended executive meeting at the party’s state headquarters here.

“In Karnataka, we should win with a minimum of 150 seats and fight united on the right issues and with merit as criteria,” he said, adding that the biggest responsibility for party leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, Mallikarjun Kharge and others is to fight together and win the maximum number of seats.

Giving an opposite picture, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi-led government is treading on the path shown by the late Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru by offering food, education and shelter to the poor.

Hailing the services of the Pontiff, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 111 after serving the Lingayat Mutt for 88 years, Shah said feeding 10,000 children every day, imparting free education to them and giving them shelter could be achieved by a 'Karma Yogi' like the late Swamiji.

"The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre has implemented the principles of Shivakumara Swamiji on the ground. We are giving 5 kg rice, implementing a new dimension to education through the new National Education Policy where anyone can get technical and medical education in their own language and providing a roof to three crore people in seven years," Shah said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:31 PM IST