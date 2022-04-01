Assam Rajya Sabha election 2022: Congress loses Rajya Sabha seat, suspends MLA for wasting vote

The Congress on Thursday lost a Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP in Assam.

According to NDTV, the vote count for the Congress went down with the Congress suspending an MLA for allegedly wasting his vote by writing "One" instead of "1" on the ballot paper.

Congress has suspended its one MLA Siddique Ahmed from the primary membership of the party after Ahmed deliberately disobeyed the Three-line whip issued by the party for the Rajya Sabha poll.

Bhupen Kumar Borah, President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) told ANI that - "We have suspended Siddique Ahmed from the primary membership of our party after he deliberately disobeyed the Three-line whip issued by the party."

The two Rajya Sabha seats were earlier held by Congress members Ripun Bora and Ranee Narah.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the BJP and its ally United People's Party Liberal won one seat each, thus bagging both the seats from the state in the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections.

BJP candidate Pabitra Margherita secured 46 votes while its ally party UPPL's candidate Rwngwra Narzary secured 44 votes. Congress candidate Ripun Bora secured 35 votes whereas 1 vote was cancelled.

With this victory, the BJP's number in the Upper House reached the 100 mark and it is the first party to do so since 1988.

After binneial polls to Upper House are held this year, Congress numbers will be at a historic low and likely to be close to the minimum strength required to maintain the Leader of Opposition status. If the party is unable to do well in Gujarat polls later this year and the Karnataka assembly polls next year, it could lose this status in the subsequent binneial elections to the upper House.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:50 AM IST