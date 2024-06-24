 Karnataka Govt Bans Artificial Food Colours In Kebabs After Gobi Manchurian And Cotton Candy
Karnataka Govt Bans Artificial Food Colours In Kebabs After Gobi Manchurian And Cotton Candy

The official order reiterated that the use of artificial colours is unsafe and not permitted under rule 16 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 08:55 PM IST
The Karnataka government has extended its ban on artificial colouring agents to include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs, in a bid to protect public health. This action follows similar bans on 'Gobi Manchurian' and 'Cotton Candy' announced earlier this year.

According to an official order released on Monday, the use of artificial colours in kebab preparation was found to seriously impact public health. Violations of this ban, as outlined under rule 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, could result in severe penalties, including a prison sentence ranging from seven years to life term, along with fines up to Rs 10 lakh.

The official order reiterated that the use of artificial colours is unsafe and not permitted under rule 16 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

