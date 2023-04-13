Karnataka govt assures SC to halt implementation of withdrawal of 4% Muslim quota till April 18

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

The Karnataka government has provided assurances to the Supreme Court that it will not enforce the withdrawal of the 4% Muslim reservation until the next hearing of the case, which is scheduled for April 18.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna, has noted that the government's decision was based on a "fallacious assumption," according to the records presented in court.

The bench has requested that the Karnataka government refrain from implementing any admission or appointment based on the new reservation policy until the next hearing.

What is the issue about?

In the lead-up to the crucial Karnataka Assembly elections, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government has made significant changes to the state's reservation quota, particularly by eliminating the 4% allocation for Muslims.

The government has also removed the 4% OBC reservation for Muslims and transferred them to the 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. This move puts Muslims in direct competition with other communities like Brahmins, Vysyas, Mudaliyars, and Jains, who are already part of the EWS quota.

Furthermore, the government has decided to allocate the 4% quota of Muslims to Vokkaligas (2%) and Lingayats (2%), who were granted two new reservation categories of 2C and 2D during the Belagavi Assembly Session last year. Additionally, the Karnataka government has increased reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) from 15% to 17% and Scheduled Tribes (STs) from 3% to 7%.