Karnataka: Former CM Siddaramaiah, Cong leaders don flowers as part of 'Kivi Mele Hoovu' campaign in Assembly

Former CM and LoP Siddaramaiah | ANI

LoP & former CM Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders in Karnataka Assembly wore flowers on their ears during the Budget presentation on Friday.

Bengaluru | LoP & former CM Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders in Karnataka Assembly during Budget presentation wear flowers on their ears alleging that BJP govt has cheated people by not fulfilling promises from previous budget & the promises made in 2018 manifesto pic.twitter.com/zDgY8NltOV — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

This was done as part of the 'Kivi Mele Hoovu' campaign run for alleging that the BJP government has cheated people by not fulfilling promises from previous budget & the promises made in 2018 manifesto.

CM Bommai offered special worship before Budget presentation

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the other side offered special worship before presenting the budget for financial year 2023-24, the last budget of the ruling BJP government in Karnataka.

CM Bommai visited Srikanteshwara temple located in Muthappa Block of R.T. Nagar and Maruthi temple near Balabruyi in Bengaluru.

He got the special worship done for people of the state at the temples and sought blessings. Later, he waved at the media, showed the victory symbol before entering the Assembly. "I prayed to God for the wellbeing of the people of the state," he said before presenting the budget.

Sources reveal that CM Bommai and the party has made it a popular budget and the party is all set to pitch the budget presented as the assurance for the upcoming elections.

About Budget 2022-23 presented by Bommai

CM Bommai had presented a Rs 2,65,720 crore budget last year. The government had claimed that it had reached 91 per cent targets and ensured 75 per cent progress. BJP insiders said that the size of this budget is going to be Rs 3 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister was a member of the GST Council and presently he is the President of the Group of Ministers for GST Reforms. He had taken strict steps to ensure meeting tax targets. He is also likely to announce community-based major schemes in view of the upcoming elections.