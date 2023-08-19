Karnataka: Fire Breaks Out In Udyan Express Train At Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Station; Visuals Surface |

Karnataka: A fire broke out in the Udyan Express train at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station in Bengaluru on Saturday morning. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Two coaches were engulfed in fire according to the initial reports.

A fire broke out in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - KSR Bengaluru Udyan Daily Express (Train No.11301) after it reached Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Karnataka's Bengaluru today morning, officials informed news agency ANI. No casualties or injuries to anyone have been reported in the incident that took place at around 07.00 am.

Fire Broke Out 2 Hours After Passengers Got Off The Train

Station authorities noticed the smoke emanating from the train's locomotive, and raised an alarm. Following information a team of fire tenders reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Officials with South-Western Railway said that smoke was noticed two hours after the train's arrival.

They claimed that the incident took place two hours after passengers deboarded about two hours before the incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire was doused immediately after it came to notice, and a team of experts is assessing the situation to ascertain the exact cause behind it, officials said. Further investigation is underway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)