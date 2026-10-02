Karnataka Electoral Roll Row: CEO V Anbukkumar Orders Action Over Bulk Form-7 Filings Amid Voter Deletion Allegations | File Photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka CEO V Anbukkumar on Thursday directed election officials to initiate action against applicants found to have knowingly made false statements or declarations in electoral forms, amid allegations of bulk filing of Form-7 applications to delete names of eligible voters.

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In a communication to district election officers and Electoral Registration Officers of all 224 Assembly constituencies, Chief Electoral Officer Anbukkumar said his office had received information about instances of bulk filing of Form 7 applications as part of the ongoing SIR exercise and allegations that such forms were not genuine.

"It has come to the notice of this office that there are instances of filing of bulk applications in Form 7 before the Election Returning Officers. It is also alleged that such forms are not genuine," Anbukkumar said in the communication.

Form-7 is a voter application form for objection for proposed inclusion/ deletion of name in the existing electoral roll.

The CEO directed the EROs concerned to take action under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, against applicants who had knowingly made false statements or declarations in Form 6, Form 6A, Form 7 or Form 8.

Such action, he said, should be preceded by an inquiry under Rule 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, he said.

The communication came hours after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, along with his Cabinet colleagues and MLAs, staged a sit-in outside the CEO's office demanding an FIR and an inquiry into alleged misuse of Form-7 during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Shivakumar had put a Cabinet meeting on hold and held a meeting with Anbukkumar for about two-and-a-half hours before announcing the protest. He said he would remain outside the office until he was satisfied that voters were being protected.

The chief minister had alleged that large numbers of Form-7 applications were filed towards the end of the claims and objections period and sought an immediate, impartial and time-bound probe, including into the alleged involvement of political functionaries.

The Congress has been mounting pressure on the Election Commission over what it calls "vote chori", alleging manipulation of electoral rolls and questioning the role of the poll panel's senior leadership.

The Election Commission has maintained that electoral-roll revision follows the prescribed legal process.

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