 Karnataka Elections 2023: Election officials seize ₹4.84 crore worth of gold and cash in Bengaluru
Karnataka Elections 2023: Election officials seize ₹4.84 crore worth of gold and cash in Bengaluru

Karnataka Elections 2023: Election officials seize ₹4.84 crore worth of gold and cash in Bengaluru

The total value of all the seizures made by the teams since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, including cash, materials, liquor, drugs, and other items, is approximately ₹61 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
Representative Pic/ File Image

On Tuesday, election officials in Bengaluru confiscated gold weighing 8.6 kg valued at ₹1.47 crore and cash amounting to ₹3.37 crore.

The daily bulletin from the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer's office reported that gold worth ₹1.47 crore was confiscated by the flying squad and police in the C V Raman Nagar constituency, and ₹3.37 crore in cash was seized by the Income Tax Department in the Padmanabha Nagar constituency. Additionally, a total of 47,030 liters of liquor were also seized.

In total, authorities seized cash amounting to ₹17.36 crore, 3.28 lakh liters of liquor worth ₹22.35 crore, drugs weighing 82.85 kg worth ₹42.66 lakh, 22.691 kg of gold worth ₹8.51 crore, 93.563 kg of silver worth ₹65.19 lakh, and freebies valued at ₹11.79 crore.

According to the bulletin, the total value of all the seizures made by the teams since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, including cash, materials, liquor, drugs, and other items, is approximately ₹61 crore.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10.

