Karnataka Elections 2023: EC sends notice to Congress over advertisement on BJP's graft 'rate card'

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to the Karnataka Congress over its “corruption rate card” advertisements published in newspapers targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and sought “empirical evidence” to prove its allegations by Sunday evening.

The notice was issued on Saturday following a complaint lodged by the BJP.

Prima facie violation of MCC: Panel

The panel said it appears “prima facie” that the Congress has “violated” provisions of the model code of conduct by publishing the advertisement.

The Congress had released a set of posters and advertisements listing “corruption rates” in the state, between 2019 and 2023, while terming the BJP government a “trouble engine”.

“It is a fair assumption that INC possesses the material/empirical/verifiable evidence based on which these specific/explicit 'facts' have been published, an action which can fairly be assessed to embed knowledge, motive and intent to do so by the author," the EC notice read.

EC asks for 'empirical evidence' from Congress

It asked the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president to “convey the empirical evidence of the same, for example, the evidences for rates for kinds of appointments and transfers, kinds of jobs and kinds of commission mentioned in the advertisement given by you along with if any explanation, by 19.00 hrs on 7th May 2023, and also put that in public domain”.

If the party fails to share the evidence, it has to show reasons as to “why action should not be initiated against you for violating the model code of conduct and relevant legal provisions under the Representation of the People Act and IPC, by 7 pm on May 7”, it said.

The poll panel said that the criticism of the policy and governance of opponent parties is a right guaranteed under the Constitution as well as an essential function of various political actors under the Indian electoral process. “However, while exercising this right and performing this essential function, various political parties are expected to uphold high standards of public discourse and adhere to various provisions of MCC and relevant laws,” it said.