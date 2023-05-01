Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress criticises BJP's manifesto for lacking credibility |

The BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election has been criticised for lacking credibility, given the party's failure to fulfil 90% of its 2018 manifesto promises. The Congress party has been quick to point out the inconsistencies in the BJP's manifesto and highlight the party's lack of commitment to the people of Karnataka.

Free LPG Cylinders for BPL families draws criticism

One of the major promises in the BJP's manifesto is the provision of three free LPG cylinders to BPL families. However, this has drawn criticism, given that the party had previously tripled the price of these cylinders. The Congress party has questioned why the price of LPG cylinders cannot be reduced for the benefit of all, rather than just for BPL families.

AMUL vs NANDINI controversy distracts from real issues

The ongoing AMUL vs NANDINI controversy has also been a point of contention in the BJP's manifesto. The party has promised to offer half a litre of free milk to BPL families, which the Congress party sees as a shallow attempt to divert attention from the real issues affecting the state.

Congress urges voters to choose progress

The Congress party has urged voters to choose progress over empty promises and false claims. The party has highlighted its commitment to the people of Karnataka and its track record of delivering on promises. The Congress party has also pointed out the BJP's failure to fulfil its 2018 manifesto promises and its lack of credibility.

The people of Karnataka have had enough and will not allow the BJP to ruin the state any further. As the election approaches, it remains to be seen how voters will respond to the BJP's manifesto and whether the Congress party's message of progress will resonate with the electorate.