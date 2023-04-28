Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP will win only 40 seats, says Rahul Gandhi

Admin

Exuding confidence that the grand old party will Karnataka with a comfortable majority, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a rally at Kalaburagi said that no one can stop it from forming the government.

"We will win the Karnataka elections and form a government here; no one can stop. And this is also fixed that as BJP loves the number 40 the most, Karnataka people will give only 40 seats to them. Congress will get at least 150 seats…" Rahul said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further said, “50 thousand job posts are lying vacant. We will fill these 50 thousand jobs. We will give you the special education sector policy here so that IITs and IIMs also come here. We will give several benefits to the people of the state.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally at Shirahatti in the state said that people’s vote will strengthen PM Modi’s hands in creating ‘Mahan Karnataka.’

“When the people of Karnataka press the 'Lotus' symbol, understand that you are not voting to elect an MLA or a minister & CM. Your vote will strengthen PM Modi's hands in creating 'Mahan Karnataka.' Your vote will protect Karnataka from PFI..," Shah said, as reported by ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The elections to the 244-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.