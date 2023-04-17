Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases 3rd list of 10 candidates; Jagadish Shettar's seat goes to Mahesh Tenginkai

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its third list of 10 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled on May 10.

As per the list which the party posted on Twitter through its official handle, Jagadish Shettar's seat Hubli-Dharwad-Central has gone to Mahesh Tenginkai. In addition to this, BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali will contest from Mahadevapura.

Shettar joined the Congress on Monday after being dropped by the BJP. Earlier, on Sunday, Shettar alleged that some Karnataka BJP leaders were mishandling the party in the State.

As per reports, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CM Basavraj Bommai met Shettar at his Hubballi residence and offered that his family members could contest the election and would be given other important positions, but he refused.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP released the second list of 23 candidates. As per the list, Nagaraja Chabbi who recently joined BJP from the Congress has been given the ticket to contest from the Kalghatgi constituency.

Ashwini Sampangi the daughter of ex-MLA Y Sampangi will contest from Kolar gold fields (KGF).

NR Santosh who is a close relative of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa did not find a place on the second list. GV Basavaraju got a ticket to fight from the Arsikere constituency.

From the Mudigere constituency, Deepak Doddaiah has been given the ticket by the party. The sitting MLA from Mudigere Kumar Swamy could not make it to the list.

BJP has given the ticket to Gururaj Gantihole from the Byndoor constituency. He replaces sitting MLA Sukumar Shetty who did not get the ticket. In the newly released list, Shivakumar got the ticket from Channagiri which was the seat of Madal Virupakshappa. It has to be noted that none from Madal Virupakshappa's family found their place on the list.

In the first list, BJP fielded 189 candidates out of 224 seats.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.