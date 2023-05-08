Karnataka Elections 2023: After scooter ride, Rahul Gandhi takes bus in Bengaluru, interacts with students & women (Watch)

Twitter

With just two days to go for the Karnataka polls, former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited a Cafe Coffee Day on the Cunningham Road in Bengaluru from where he travelled in a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus and spoke with women commuters about the party’s promises in the poll manifesto, including free travel in government-owned buses.

On his way from the CCD to the BMTC bus stop, Rahul also met and interacted with some college-going students, as well as working women.

In a post on Twitter, Rahul from his own handle wrote about his experience.

“Enjoyed a quintessential Bengaluru experience - a BMTC Bus ride with some incredible women of Karnataka. We are committed to change their lives for the better with the 5 Congress Guarantees,” wrote Rahul.

Monday incident comes after Rahul hopped on to a food delivery boys' and did the city rounds on Sunday.

