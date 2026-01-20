 Karnataka DGP Dr Ramachandra Rao Suspended After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Office Romances
Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao, DGP Civil Rights Enforcement, was suspended by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after a video of him hugging women in his office went viral. Rao claimed the clips were an AI-generated conspiracy, but the video is from his tenure as Belagavi IGP eight years ago.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
In a major embarrassment to the police cadre in Karnataka, officer of Director General of Police (DGP) rank was suspended after a video of his office romances went viral. | X @RanjanSinghh_

Bengaluru: In a major embarrassment to the police cadre in Karnataka, officer of Director General of Police (DGP) rank was suspended after a video of his office romances went viral.

Officer’s Response

Dr K Ramachandra Rao, DGP, Civil Rights Enforcement was earlier in news when his step daughter and film actress Ranya Rao was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport, while smuggling 14 kg gold from Dubai, through green channel using her father's influence.

On Monday, a video clipping which were amalgamation of three incidents showed Dr Ramachandra Rao's hugging women in his office, grouping them. The videos clearly showed that the videos were shot in his office. In two clips, he was in uniform, while he was in a suit in another clip.

Historical Context

Soon after the video went viral, Ramachandra Rao's rushed to the residence of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar, who refused an audience to the officer. Dr Parameshwar's name prominently figured during Ranya Rao's arrest also. He had not only attended her wedding, but also was present during every program from beginning to end. He was also very close to Ramachandra Rao.

After failed attempt to impress the Home Minister, Ramachandra's Rao said that it was a conspiracy hatched against him using AI technology. After that, he informed his office that he was going on leave for 10 days and switched off his mobile.

article-image

However, it is true that it is an old video and the police chamber seen in the video is of Belagavi IGP office. Ramachandra Rao was Belagavi IGP eight years ago.

By evening, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the Chief Secretary to place him under suspension, pending enquiry.

