Karnataka detects third case of Omicron variant; India's tally at 36

With Omicron threat looming over India, Karnataka on Sunday reported its third case of the variant of Covid-19. This is the third Omicron case detected in India on Sunday, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reporting their first variant cases.

A 34-year-old returnee from South Africa has tested positive. "He is isolated and being treated in a government hospital. Five primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and their samples have been sent for testing", Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said.

Earlier today, Chandigarh reported its first case of Omicron after swab samples of a fully vaccinated 20-year-old male passenger from Italy, who had tested COVID-19 positive on December 1, revealed the presence of the new variant of the novel coronavirus.

"A 20-year-old male, resident of Italy, had landed in India on November 22. He had come to visit his relatives in Chandigarh. He was under home quarantine and was found COVID-19 positive on retesting on December 1. As per the protocol, he was then put under institutional quarantine. His COVID-19 positive sample was sent for whole-genome sequencing to NCDC, New Delhi," the Chandigarh Health Department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh detected its first case of Omicron and Karnataka detected its fist case of the new COVID-19 variant. With this the tally of Omicron cases in India has gone up to 36.

In Andhra Pradesh, a 34-year old foreign traveller from Ireland tested positive for the Omicron variant. He had arrived in Mumbai Airport and upon testing was found negative for Covid-19.

He was was allowed to travel and reached Vishakhapatnam on November 27. On conducting re-test at Vizianagaram, the RT-PCR report was found Positive for COVID-19 and a testing for genome sequencing found that he was Omicron positive. However, he tested negative for the virus on December 11.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 02:01 PM IST