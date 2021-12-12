Which all Indian states have reported Omicron variant till now?

Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh on Sunday recorded their first cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus while Karnataka reported its third case of Omicron variant, taking India's total tally to 36.

A 34-year old foreign traveller, who came from Ireland, tested positive for Covid-19 with the latest strain Omicron, the first such case detected in Andhra Pradesh, the state Health Department said here on Sunday. The person, who first landed in Mumbai, was tested and found negative for Covid-19. He was then allowed to travel onward to Visakhapatnam on November 27.

A 20-year-old man from Italy, who landed in India last month, has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. The Chandigarh patient was diagnosed for the viral infection in December. He is fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, according to a statement by the Chandigarh Health department.



This comes after Delhi reported its second case of Omicron on Saturday after a fully vaccinated individual with a travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa tested positive for the coronavirus deemed to be more dangerous and transmissible than the previous strains.

According to the Maharashtra government, 17 cases of Omicron have been reported in the state so far, out of which seven patients have been discharged from the hospital after they recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In Rajasthan, nine people infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have also tested negative and were discharged from a government hospital on Friday. Seven of the nine were fully vaccinated.



In Gujarat’s Jamnagar, there have been three cases of Omicron after two contacts of the 72-year-old Zimbabwe-based NRI tested positive for the variant. Of the two Omicron patients in Karnataka, one has recovered and another has left the country. On Sunday, third case of Omicron variant was detected in the Southern Indian state. A 34-year-old returnee from South Africa has tested positive for COVID-19.



States that reported Omicron variant cases so far:

Maharashtra- 17 Rajasthan - 9 Gujarat - 3 Karnataka - 3 Delhi - 2 Andhra Pradesh- 1 Chandigarh- 1

India reported 7,774 fresh COVID-19 cases and 306 deaths in the last 24 hours, while the number of active cases declined to 92,281, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

