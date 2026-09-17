Karnataka Declares 23 More Taluks Drought-Hit, Total Rises To 124; 21 Face Severe Drought

Dry conditions have prompted Karnataka to expand its drought-affected list, with crop-loss surveys and relief measures ordered across affected areas | AI Generated Representational Image

Bengaluru, September 17, 2026: The Karnataka government on Thursday declared 23 more taluks drought-affected, taking the total number notified so far to 124 as dry conditions continue across several parts of the state.

The Revenue Department issued an order declaring the additional taluks drought-affected following ground verification and a comprehensive assessment by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The latest declaration underlines the widening impact of the dry spell, with the government expanding its drought response beyond the areas identified in the first phase.

21 Taluks Face Severe Drought

Of the 23 newly notified taluks, 21 have been classified as severely drought-affected and two as moderately drought-affected. The declaration came into effect immediately and will remain in force for six months.

The government had declared 101 taluks drought-hit for Kharif 2026 in the first phase on August 27. Following continued dry conditions in several parts of Karnataka, the KSNDMC carried out a scientific assessment of the remaining 139 taluks.

On the directions of the Cabinet sub-committee on natural disasters, headed by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, ground verification was conducted through a mobile application in 214 villages across 24 taluks, PTI reports.

Based on this exercise and the comprehensive report submitted by the KSNDMC, the government decided to add 23 taluks to the drought-affected list, according to a press release.

Kalaburagi Among Worst Affected

The 21 severely drought-affected taluks are Tiptur in Tumakuru district; Karatagi in Koppal; Manvi, Sindhanur and Sirwar in Raichur; Afzalpur, Aland, Chittapur, Kalaburagi, Yadrami and Shahabad in Kalaburagi; Bhalki in Bidar; Basavana Bagewadi, Babaleshwar and Tikota in Vijayapura; Rattihalli in Haveri; Hubballi, Navalgund, Hubballi City and Annigeri in Dharwad; and Kadur in Chikkamagaluru.

Ponnampet and Virajpet in Kodagu district have been classified as moderately drought-affected.

The classification shows the drought is spread across several districts rather than being confined to one region, increasing the importance of coordinated relief measures and timely assessment of agricultural losses.

Crop-Loss Surveys Ordered

The government has authorised the respective deputy commissioners, who head the district disaster management authorities, to undertake necessary relief and response measures in accordance with State Disaster Response Fund guidelines.

The agriculture commissioner, director of horticulture and deputy commissioners concerned have also been directed to jointly conduct crop-loss surveys and submit relief assessment reports to the government at the earliest.

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More Taluks Could Be Added

The KSNDMC will review the drought situation every week as forecasts indicate below-normal rainfall in September as well, the government said.

Additional taluks will be declared drought-affected in phases if they meet the eligibility criteria, indicating that the list of 124 could expand if dry conditions persist.

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