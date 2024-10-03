 Karnataka: Controversy Erupts As Mysuru Authority Accepts Plot Return By CM Siddaramaiah's Wife B M Parvathi Amid Ongoing Probe
BJP leaders too said merely returning plots didn't mean that there was no wrongdoing. ``It is a reflection of accepting the wrongdoing,'' BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra said. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Siddaramaiah is attempting to wriggle out of the Enforcement Directorate case by surrendering the plots.

Rajashekara SUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | File

Bengaluru: The Opposition has strongly questioned the return of 14 plots allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvathi and its acceptance within hours by the Mysuru Development Authority (MUDA) on Tuesday.

Barely hours after Parvathi sent a letter requesting MUDA to cancel the allotment of 14 plots allotted to her in lieu of 3.16 acres of agricultural land acquired by the authority, MUDA Commissioner AN Raghunandan said that ``Smt. Parvathi's son Dr Yathindra, an MLC, had submitted a letter. We have gone through the provisions in our Act. There are provisions in our act to take it when given (back) voluntarily.” (sic)

He clarified that MUDA consulted legal advisers before taking the step. It led to Union Minister for Industries and Steel HD Kumraswamy questioning how MUDA could accept the plots while an investigation was underway by the Lokayukta police. He also demanded Commissioner NA Raghunandan be arrested. ``This clearly shows what kind of investigation we could expect,'' he said.

``His (the Chief Minister's) claims that he has not been involved in sanctioning alternate plots to his wife doesn't hold water. He should look at what the High Court has said, stressing for an investigation,'' he said.

Karnataka Labour Minister Defends The Decision

Karnataka Labour Minister Santhosh Lad, however, defended the decision to return the plots saying that there was nothing wrong.

``She has done it to avoid further mudslinging by the Opposition. When there is a provision to return, what is wrong in it,'' he asked.

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy asked BJP and JD(S) leaders also to similarly return plots. A group of Congress Ministers held a press conference highlighting a land grab by the Opposition leader in the Assembly R Ashoka who gifted it back to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) following a case registered against him.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, Law Minister HK Patil, and Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda alleged that Ashoka nearly 30 years after the BDA issued a final notification purchased land from its original owner Ramaswamy though the land was with the BDA. Two parcels of land measuring 32 guntas and estimated to cost hundreds of crores of rupees were registered in the name of Ashoka in 2003 and again in 2009.

In 2011, when BS Yediyurappa was the chief minister, Ashoka moved for a de-notification of the land he had already “illegally registered,'' in his name through the original land owner Ramaswamy. Yediyurappa denotified the land within two months after the request. A few months later, a retired Wing Commander GV Athri filed a case in the Lokayukta against Ashoka and moved the Karnataka High Court, Parameshwara said.

