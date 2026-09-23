Karnataka Congress MLA Offers Resignation Over Drought List Exclusion; Speaker Rejects Letter | PTI

Bengaluru, Sep 23: Two days after former minister and Congress MLA from Gadag H K Patil offered to resign if the government did not include his taluk in the list of drought-hit areas, Congress MLA from Indi Yashwantharaya Gowda Patil has also offered to resign as his taluk had been dropped from the list of drought-hit areas.

MLA submits resignation letter

On Wednesday, Yashwantharaya Gowda Patil met Karnataka Assembly Speaker G S Patil and handed over his resignation letter, where he had written: "I am resigning on my own volition as I haven't been able to meet the expectations of the people of my constituency."

However, Speaker G S Patil rejected the resignation letter, stating that the resignation was not as per rules.

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In his letter, Patil stated that the farmers in his constituency had raised loans after initial spells of rain for sowing and purchase of fertilisers. However, since the rains stopped, the crops failed and there is a shortage of water for people and livestock.

Demand over drought status

Stating that he had submitted petitions to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar on Aug 28, Patil stated that of the 13 taluks in Vijayapura district, Indi and Chadachana have been excluded from the drought-hit list.

The Speaker asked Patil to speak to the Chief Minister, and later Yashwanthraya Patil spoke to D K Shivakumar.

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Issue raised in Assembly

However, the resignation letter issue cropped up in the ongoing special session, when Opposition Leader R Ashok exhibited it in the Assembly and lamented at the government, saying that it was not responding to the MLAs' plea on the drought situation.

"It is not the resignation of an opposition member. This is the letter of a ruling party MLA. If this is the situation of the ruling party MLA, I wonder if the government is alive at all," Ashok lamented.

This led to a heated argument between the Opposition and the treasury benches, and Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar, who holds the portfolio of revenue, blamed it on the central government.

"We have written 10 letters to the Centre, seeking relaxation of the drought manual, but have not received any reply. We have also sought funds for drought relief, but there is no response," he said.

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Government response

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that after meeting the Speaker, Yashwanthraya Gowda Patil met him too.

"He was emotional and earlier I had a discussion with him. However, drought manuals are not in my hands and I am trying hard to help every drought-hit taluk. But, the Centre has to respond and Dr Parameshwar is also doing his best to include all the affected regions. Yashwanthraya Gowda Patil is now pacified and we have addressed the problem," Shivakumar added.