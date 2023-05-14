Karnataka: College students allegedly beaten up by cop in Anekal

Representative photo

A man and his cousin were allegedly brutally beaten up by a policeman near Chandapura Circle in Anekal Taluk in Karnataka on May 13.

In a Twitter post, Sairaj Natraj shared his ordeal. He said that he and his cousin were going on a bike to eat food when a policeman abused and beat the duo allegedly for no reason at all.

"Worst day of my life"

Tagging the day as the worst day of his life, Natraj wrote on Twitter, “We were assaulted severely by policemen. This is the worst day of my life and we will never forget this humiliation. My cousin and I (college students), were assaulted by policemen in Chandapura circle. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm at Chandapura circle, Anekal Taluk, on May 13. We both were going on our bike to eat food and the traffic was too high because of election result celebrations and also the market that takes place every Saturday.”

“We were passing through the slow moving traffic and a policeman (Krishnamurthy S, Anekal station, from what we know) stopped our side of the traffic and we stopped. When we were allowed to go, I went straight but we wanted to go right, so my cousin told "le right hogo," Natraj added.

Natraj further wrote: “That police assumed that we scolded him and came running to us. He scolded us vulgarly and took the key and threatened us saying they will seize the bike. My brother resisted giving the bike. We asked what we did to threaten us like that and he started to abuse in a very vulgar manner. He dragged us inside a booth that's there right at the circle. It was totally dark and we resisted going in but that guy literally dragged my cousin holding his shirt and pushed him inside.”

The college student has also shared pictures of the alleged assault by the policeman.

See the pictures here:

Replying to Natraj's post, Bengaluru city police said, "Anekal Police Station is not in @BlrCityPolice limits, kindly approach @bngdistpol, they will help you."

