Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Backs Bengaluru Hotels Bundh Over Commercial Gas Price Hike |

Bengaluru: Holding the Central government responsible for disruption in supply of commercial gas cylinders to hotels, the Bengaluru Hotels Association has called for bundh of all hotels on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also supported the cause saying that the bundh call was justified as the Central government had effected a steep rise in the gas prices.

Addressing the media, The Bengaluru Hotel Association Honorary President P C Rao said that the supply of commercial gas cylinders have been stopped from Monday. Though the oil companies claim that there will be no disruption in gas supply for the next 70 days, the sudden stopping of commercial gas cylinder supply has been a blow for the hotel industry. ``We urge the union ministry to intervene and set right the disruption in the commercial gas cylinder supply,'' he said.

Due to the stopping of gas cylinder supply, the hotels in Bengaluru will be shut on Tuesday. Since the hotels come under essential services, the people depending on hotels will be affected. Common people, senior citizens, students, medical and other services will be affected due to closure of the hotels, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah justified the bandh called by the Hotel Association. ``The Union Government has hiked the price of commercial gas cylinders by ₹ 115. It has pushed the hotel industry into hardship and it is justified that they have called for a bundh tomorrow,'' he added.