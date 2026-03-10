Oil Crisis Hits Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces Work From Home, 4-Day Work Week Amid US-Iran War

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif | Photo: PTI

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a slew of measures to offset the impact of the war on Iran, including work from home and a four-day working week.

Addressing the nation on the state-run PTV and other private channels, the prime minister said that he was speaking to the nation when the entire region was facing the threat of war.

He said the impact of war goes beyond the borders and impinges on other nations, adding that Pakistan’s economy is dependent on the oil supplies from the Gulf, and the country is facing troubles due to the rise in oil prices.

The development comes as the US and Israel’s war with Iran continues, disrupting supply chains as ships’ passage through the Strait of Hormuz remains paralysed.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway, connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes.

The Strait was effectively closed following several attacks on ships by Iran in retaliation for joint US-Israel strikes.

The prime minister then announced various measures which the government decided to implement in order to tackle any shortage in petroleum due to possible disruption.

“The government has decided that 50 per cent of employees of the public and private sector will work from home to save fuel,” he said. “Further, they will work for only four days a week.” He, however, said that banks and key industries will be exempted from these new restrictions.

Shehbaz said the government decided to reduce fuel allotment by 50 per cent to the government vehicles for the next two months, while 60 per cent of government vehicles will stop working during this period.

All cabinet ministers and advisors will not get any salary for two months, and salaries of all parliamentarians will be reduced by 25 per cent during this period, while all government servants of grade 20 and above, who are drawing a salary of more than Rs 300,000 per month, will, for one time, surrender two days' salary.

He said that expenses of all government departments will be reduced by 20 per cent and there will be a ban on the purchase of cars, air conditioning systems and other luxury items.

He also banned all official foreign travels of ministers, advisors and officers. However, essential foreign trips will be exempted. He also announced the introduction of mandatory teleconferences and online meetings to save the cost of fuel involved in travelling. A ban was also imposed on all state dinners and iftars.

He also banned holding government-related seminars at hotels and instead ordered that such events should be held in public buildings.

The prime minister also warned owners of filling stations that strict action will be taken in case of hoarding and any other illegal practices.

He also urged the elite and rich to come forward and play a role in the success of the austerity measures announced by the government.

The prime minister also talked about the unpopular decision of increasing petroleum prices after the Iran war, saying that it was the most difficult decision. However, he promised not to burden the masses with more hikes in the petroleum prices.

"I will try to ensure that the prices are not further increased,” he said.

He also expressed condolences at the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while condemning in the strongest words the attacks on various Muslim countries by Iran.

He also said Pakistan was facing a threat of terrorism from its western border, while the government was making all efforts to safeguard the national interests.