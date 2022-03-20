Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai thanks PM Modi for efforts on bringing back body of Naveen Shekharappa killed in Ukraine

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for efforts on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine.

Naveen, an MBBS student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.

In a letter to PM Modi, he wrote, "I express my sincere thanks sir, for your concern about Naveen Shekharappa who died in kharkiv, Ukraine war and diligently pursuing the repatriation of his mortal remains."

"With the effort of your good self the Naveen Shekharappa mortal remains is coming on Monday. The news about his mortal remains coming to India has been appreciated by everybody in Kamalaka which seemed to be impossible," he added.

"I once again thank you on behalf of parents of Naveen and people of Karnataka for showing your deep concern I will also mention special thanks for bringing thousands of students back to the country" the CM wrote concluding his letter.

In a tweet, three days ago, Bommai had informed, "The body of Naveen Ganagoudar, a young man from Haveri district who had recently died during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will arrive in Bangalore on Monday morning at 3 am: Chief Minister @BSBommai."

The chief minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.

Meanwhile, the parents of Naveen have decided to donate their son's body for medical research.

"My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn't happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That's why, we at home, have decided to donate his body for medical research," Shankarappa, father of Naveen said.

