Karnataka Closes Trekking Routes In Wildlife Movement Areas After Leopard Kills A Boy Near MM Hills | file pic [representational image]

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to close down the trekking routes, including in pilgrimage places where the wildlife movement is found.

The decision came close on the heels of a leopard mauling a 10-year-old boy, who was part of the pilgrimage trekking team to Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills in Chamarajnagar district last Saturday.

This is the third such incident in the same region since January, where two persons, including the boy lost their lives and one person survived with serious injuries. Though sightings of tiger, leopard were common earlier, the attacks had not taken place.

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After chairing a high level meeting after the incident, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre issued the orders, banning all trekking routes in the wildlife movement areas till the listed Standard Operating Procedure is fully in place.

He also announced that the pilgrims to MM Hills and adjoining Nagamale Hills will be allowed only during Shivaratri and Ugadi festivals.

Further, people will be allowed to walk only 3 kms and not 14 kms. They will be permitted in small groups, accompanied by trained guides and forest staff, who will carry walkie-talkies with them.

``All devotees will have to take well covered jeeps after buying tickets from the designated counters. The view lines enroute the journey will be cleared for wildlife sightings. Even for Nagamale, the people will not be allowed to trek for seven kilometers,'' he said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Kumar Pushkar said that the trek route closure is for the safety of the people. The SOPs too have been put out for the same reason.

The department staff had been given till May 8 to implement the SOPs, but it is taking time to do so on the ground. Until the completion reports are submitted and the certificates are issued, trekking will not be allowed, he added.

Karnataka has 44 regulated trekking routes. In the SOPs released on April 17, Khandre had ordered the closure of trek routes beyond 19 km. Directions were issued to all departments, including Jungle Lodges and Resorts, Eco-tourism development Board and others to abide by the rules.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)